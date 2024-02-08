A restaurant chef preparing a dish
Welcome to URGE BURGER!


All of our beef are Pat Lafrieda blends, seasoned,

smashed and served  on Martins Potato Rolls.

Fries are fried in Canola Oil.

Ice cream and Shakes are coming soon!

Google Reviews

  • Great concept, delicious food, and convenience. Finally, there is something new to area 🙌

    Duwayne S

  • Best burgers in Yonkers!!!  The tenders are cooked to perfection, crispy and juicy. The jalapeño aioli sauce is addicting!


    R B

  • The best burgers around!! Amazing flavor, great service!

    Lisa B

