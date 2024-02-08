Urge Burger 1 Van Der Donck Street
FOOD
BURGERS/CHICKEN
- BYO BURGER$6.49+
Build your own burger.
- URGE BURGER$6.99+
lettuce, tomato, pickles, chopped onions, American cheese & urge sauce.
- BACON BURGER$9.49+
bacon, lettuce, tomato, aged white cheddar, red onions, & horseradish aioli.
- MUSHROOM BURGER$9.49+
mixed mushroom blend, swiss cheese, truffle aioli.
- FRENCH ONION BURG.$9.49+
French onion style caramelized onions & gruyere cheese
- BBQ CHEESEBURGER$7.99+
Pepperjack cheese, frizzled onions, & BBQ Sauce.
- SOUTHWEST VEGGIE BURGER$8.49
black bean, chipotle, lettuce, tomato, avocado & smoked jalapeno aioli.
- CRABBY PATTY$13.99
lettuce, tomato & spicy gremolata aioli
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.49
Fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, mayo & sriracha honey.
- LOBSTER ROLL$14.99
Cold lobster salad, onions. lettuce, aioli on brioche bun
- CHICKEN TENDERS$7.99
3 pieces of homemade chicken fingers with ketchup
FRIES
- Shoestring Fries$4.29
plain salt and peppered!
- Parmesan Truffle Fries$5.95
Parmesan cheese, truffle oil & parsley
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Sweet potato fries, salt and pepper
- Seasoned Waffle Fries$4.95
EXTRAS (SAUCES)
- Urge Sauce$0.50
Kethchup, mayo & various spices
- Truffle Aioli$0.50
Truffle oil, mayo & various spices
- Horseradish Aioli$0.50
Horseradish, lemon, mayo & various spices
- Smoked Jalapeno Aioli$0.50
Smoked jalapenos, mayo & various spices
- Sriracha Honey$0.50
Sweet and spicy!
- Spicy Gremolata$0.50
Cajun, lemon zest, mayo & various spices
- Honey Mustard$0.50
DRINKS
FOUNTAIN SODA
BEER/WINE
- COORS LIGHT$4.50
- CORONA$5.50
- CAPT LAW. IPA(Can)$6.00
- WHITE CLAW (Black cherry)$5.00
- WHITE CLAW (Grapefruit)$5.00
- Sixpoint Pilzner(can)$5.50
- BLUE MOON (DRAFT)$6.50+
- MODELO (DRAFT)$6.50+
- LAGUNITAS IPA (DRAFT)$7.00+
- DOWNEAST UNFLITERED CIDER (DRAFT)$6.50+
- Sutter Home CABERNET (187ml)$7.00
- Sutter Home PINOT GRIGIO (187ml)$7.00
- Ruff. Pinot Grigio (750ml)$22.00
- Brancott Sauv. Blanc (750ml)$25.00
- Jac. Creek Moscato (750ml)$20.00
- Silv. Gate Chardonnay (750ml)$20.00
- Ava Grace Rose (750ml)$23.00
- Col. Crest Merlot (750ml)$23.00
- Bar. Valley Cabernet (750ml)$23.00
- Portillo Malbec (750ml)$24.00
- Pinot Noir (750ml)$22.00